Solar power plants a must at govt residential buildings of 500 square yards and more: UT

Solar panels installed at the rooftop of a hostel of Panjab University. (Express photo) Solar panels installed at the rooftop of a hostel of Panjab University. (Express photo)

THE CHANDIGARH Administration on Tuesday made mandatory the installation of solar power plants at all government residential buildings of 500 square yard and more at the rate of Rs 250 per KV per month. There are around 500 government houses of 500 square yard and all of these houses are allotted to senior bureaucrats, police officers and politicians of neighbouring states.

The installation of solar plants at the rooftop of these houses will be executed by the Science and Technology Department, which also operates Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST).

Until now in Chandigarh, the installation of solar plants is necessary for private persons, who are residing in the houses of 500 square yard and above. Besides, solar plants are also necessary on the rooftop of all government buildings and private buildings.

The proposal of installing solar power plants at government residential buildings was made by the Science and Technology Department and UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore approved it on Tuesday.

The director of Science and Technology Department, Santosh Kumar, said, “If the installation of solar power plants is mandatory at private residential houses of 500 square yards and more in Chandigarh then why not on government houses. We had sent a proposal to UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore, who has okayed it. I received the file today. The administrator also accepted our proposal to charge Rs 250 per KV per month from the occupants of government houses.”

Currently, solar power plants are installed at 28 government residences on an experimental basis. The officials who were allotted these 28 houses will now also pay the charges as per the policy.

Sources said, “Although UT administrator has accepted the proposal, how these charges will be recovered from the occupants of these government houses is yet to be decided. Either the charges will be deducted from the salaries of government employees or they will pay the charges on their own. A decision will be taken shortly in this regard.”

In Chandigarh, the people with a residential plot of 500 square yards up to 999 square yards are required to install a solar power plant of 1 kilo

watt peak while those whose plot size is from 1,000 square yards to 2,999 square yards, are required to install a plant up to 2 kilowatt peak and those with 3,000 square yards and above, are required to install 3 kilowatt peak. There are already shortlisted empanelled agencies of CREST, which install these solar power plants.

The solar panels are installed on rooftops to generate electricity.The power generated is used to run appliances such as fans, lights and even air conditioners. After the power generated is used by a consumer, the remaining electricity is sent to the grid.

A plant’s life is generally up to 25 years and cleaning is required after every 15 days.

As per norms, all private schools, colleges, hostels which have a connecting load of 30 kilo watt and above are required to install a solar power plant of 5 KWP. All government buildings and offices, government colleges having a connecting load of 30 kilowatt and above are required to install a solar power plant of minimum 2 KWP.

All private hospitals or nursing homes, hotels, industrial establishments, malls, commercial establishments, banquet halls and other buildings that have a connecting load of 50 kilo watt to 1,000 kilo watt are required to have a solar power plant of minimum 10KWP.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App