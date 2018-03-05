‘So scared… I’ve stopped going for walk, not wearing any gold ornaments’

Balbir Kaur (left) and Tej Rani, are victims of snatching. (Express photo) Balbir Kaur (left) and Tej Rani, are victims of snatching. (Express photo)

Snatching victims live in fear of culprits returning. Here three victims share their ordeal.

Tej Rani

“Forget about sitting outside, I feel even my house is not safe now,” said 77-year-old Tej Rani, a victim of snatching whose gold chain was snatched by a miscreant on February 19.

Tej Rani, who lives with her family in Sector 45, Chandigarh, was sitting on the verandah of her house, when a miscreant snatched her gold chain and fled.

Recalling the incident, she said, “I was there on the verandah of my house, sitting in the sun. The back gate was open. Then suddenly a boy in his mid-twenties came inside the verandah and just pulled my gold chain from behind. I stood up and saw him sit behind on a motorcycle being driven by another youth. I tried to raise the alarm but before anyone could understand what had happened, the accused had fled away with the gold chain worth Rs 50,000.”

“I am so scared after the incident that I have stopped even going for a walk outside and I have also stopped wearing any gold ornaments,” added Tej Rani.

Santosh Kumari, daughter-in-law of the victim, said, “Now after this incident, we have stopped sitting on the verandah. Even if we have only clothes drying or any household articles on the verandah, we keep our gate closed.”

“The police came after incident and recorded our statements two-three times, but that is all useless, if they are unable to nab the snatchers,” she said.

Balbir Kaur

Sixty-four-year-old Balbir Kaur was standing outside her house with her husband in Sector 41 overseeing some renovation work when miscreants snatched away her gold chain.

The incident took place in broad daylight, at 12.30 pm. Two youths on a black Pulsar motorcycle committed the crime and fled. The victim could not note down the registration number of the motorcycle but the police have obtained CCTV footage from the spot and are investigating the matter.

“It scares me now when a person on motorcycle crosses near me. I don’t talk to any stranger now,” says Balbir Kaur, a victim of snatching.

The snatchers seem to be confident, as they targeted me and snatched my gold chain in broad daylight in front of my husband, said Kaur.

Recalling the incident, she said, “They were wearing helmets and one of them gave me a slip asking for an address of Sector 41, and they left from there. The accused then came after taking a round and then managed to pull the gold chain from my neck. My husband was near by, but before he could understand anything, the accused had escaped easily.”

The duo had asked her for directions without taking off their helments, because of which Balbir Kaur said she had not seen their faces.

“It has become difficult for women to wear gold ornaments now, and I must say it is better to wear a duplicate chain or not to wear any ornaments. More than police, criminals are patrolling near our houses,” said Kaur.

Kaur, who retired from the Punjab State Archives Cultural Affairs Department, said, “Unless police do something to curb such incidents, people will not be able to live a normal life.”

“I do not think the Chandigarh Police has done anything so far in obtaining the clues of the accused. We have not been told about anything by the police so far,” Kaur added.

Anil Kumar

“I have always read about such incidents in newspapers or seen reports about such incidents on TV. Now it has happened with me, which I still find difficult to believe,” says Anil Kumar, who was robbed of his brand new Swift DZire car and a laptop and mobile phone at gunpoint.

The incident took place on the road separating Sector 5 and 6, Panchkula, around 1.30 am, when 40-year-old Kumar was returning to his home in Sector 41, Chandigarh.

Kumar, a chef at a Morni-based hotel, says, “After the incident I am so frightened as the accused are still out of police reach. I fear that they may target me again.”

Recalling the incident, Kumar said it was around 1.30 am, when a car hit his Swift DZire from the rear side near Shalimar Mall. He came out to check who had hit his car. All of a sudden, two youths came out from a white i20 car and pointed a pistol at him, he said.

“They were a total of five people. While two pointed pistol at me, the remaining three sat inside the car. The two robbers then demanded my car keys and threatened that if I did not cooperate with them, they would kill him. After this, I handed over the keys. Then they drove away the car. Later, I took help from a motorcyclist and reached the Sector 5 police station and lodged a complaint,” said Kumar.

As per Kumar, there were two laptops and Rs 8,000 in his car. The carjackers threw his mobile phone, which was also in the car, near the Shalimar Mall roundabout, which was recovered next morning, he said.

“Being a chef at the hotel, I come back home late at night. Now I am in fear of the repeat of incident,” said Kumar.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya