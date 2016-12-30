Snatching victims live in fear, one of them goes back to Patiala

A SNATCHING incident in Sector 49 left the victim, a student, so traumatised that he immediately returned to Patiala where he is studying. Another victim, a vegetable vendor, is in a state of shock and has not been to the vegetable market in Sector 26 where he works for the past two days. There have been a spate of snatching incidents in Chandigarh. This year, a total of 143 cases of snatching were registered at different police stations till December.

Maninderjit Singh, a Class X student who is studying at a school in Patiala, came to Chandigarh to meet his sister and mother who are living in Sector 49-C. On December 27, he went to play cricket in a park near his residence in Sector 49-C. When he was returning home, three youths stopped him and asked him to give them his iPhone, threatened him and then fled on their bike.

Maninder’s sister Mehak told Chandigarh Newsline that her brother was so traumatised that he immediately went back to Patiala. She added that she had gifted the phone to his brother. “I was not at home at that time. When I came back, my mother told me the whole story. My brother was so traumatised that he left the city on the same day with my cousin and said that he would never come back here. He also asked us to move to Patiala,” said Mehak.

She alleged that after the incident, the police officials came to their house and started asking them the password of social networking site rather than arresting the culprits. She said that she would also lodge a complaint at the public window for slow investigation.

The police officials, however, denied the allegations and said that they had put the phone on surveillance and were investigating the case. When contacted, Sector 49 Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Ranjodh Singh, said that they never asked any password from the family but they asked for the IMEI number of the handset which would make their job easy to recover the phone. They had put the phone on surveillance on the same day after the incident and would soon recover the phone.

Another victim, Dinesh, from whom Rs 2,600 and a mobile set, were snatched by three youths on the same day is also in a state of shock and has not gone to his work at Sector 26 vegetable market for the last two days. A resident of Faidan village and a vegetable vendor, Dinesh, said that he was going to the market in Sector 26 on his cycle on Monday around 4. When he reached near the gurdwara near Kalibari chowk, three youths who came on a bike stopped him and asked him to give his mobile phone.

“One of them took my phone while the other started searching my pockets. They took away Rs 2,600 which I needed to buy vegetables. I don’t have money now as I could not withdraw any cash from the bank too. My business depends on cash and right now I am sitting at brother’s home,” said Dinesh. The police officials of Sector 31 said that they questioned some people but they did not get any clue yet.