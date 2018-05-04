Snatching complaint filed to settle scores, says Chandigarh Police

AT A time when snatching has become a nightmare for Chandigarh Police, people are calling up police to report about snatching in order to settle personal scores. This trend was once again evident when a team of the Operations Cell on Thursday traced two motorcyclists, who allegedly escaped after snatching Rs 2,500 from a car driver, Prince Kumar, on April 1.

The motorcyclists were identified as Gurdeep Singh of Khuda Ali Sher and Hemraj Kumar of Sector 46. Interrogation revealed that Gurdeep had borrowed Rs 2,500 from Prince and when the latter did not get his money back, he decided to implicate Gurdeep in a case of snatching. Earlier, on April 12, a man from Nayagaon, Sandeep Kumar, called up police to say that his phone had been snatched near a government school in Sector 16 only to prove that it was merely a road accident in which Sandeep’s opposite party took away his phone which he had given to them while buying time to pay for the damages.

A police source said, “Prince had called up the police control room around 8 pm claiming that two unknown motorcyclists had snatched Rs 2,500 from him and fled. He had even provided the picture of one of the suspects stating that in due process, he managed to click the picture of one of the bikers, who had snatched the cash from him. We swung into action, lodged an FIR and launched a hunt to trace the motorcyclists. We were surprised how Prince managed to get the picture of one of the snatchers while money was being snatched from him.” An FIR was registered at Sector 34 PS the same day.

As it has been made mandatory for all wings of Chandigarh Police, including Crime Branch, Operations Cell, to attend every call of snatching in Chandigarh along with the personnel of the concerned police station, three teams rushed to attend Prince’s call at the Sector 46/47 roundabout.

Police sources said, “Gurdeep, whose picture was clicked by Prince, was once a taxi driver. Though we have lodged the FIR, we were surprised as to why snatchers left behind Prince’s cellphone while taking away the cash. We examined the cellphone and found two other pictures of Gurdeep in his cellphone. A brief questioning of Prince revealed that Gurdeep was summoned by him as his phone number was found stored in Prince’s phone. We picked Gurdeep from his home and also traced his friend, Hemraj. When the two were produced before Prince, Gurdeep disclosed that he had taken Rs 2,500 from Prince a fortnight ago and failed to return the money. Prince also confirmed that.”

Inspector Ajay Kumar, SHO of PS 34, said, “Prince has lodged a false case. We have decided to file a cancellation report and initiate legal action against Prince for lodging a false FIR. Action will be taken under Section 182 of IPC.”

