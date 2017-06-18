Snatchers strike at 3 locations, rob women of valuables

A total of 104 snatching incidents have been reported in Chandigarh from January 1 to June 16, 2017. (Representational Image) A total of 104 snatching incidents have been reported in Chandigarh from January 1 to June 16, 2017. (Representational Image)

Two unknown motorcyclists snatched a gold chain and a purse containing Rs 7,000 and other documents from two women in Sector 46 and Sector 34 on Friday. Another woman, identified as Bimla Devi, was also robbed of her gold chain near her house in Sector 56. The footage of two snatchers were caught on a CCTV camera installed in the locality.

In Sector 46, Dhanvantri Devi was walking near her house when motorcyclists snatched her gold chain and fled. In Sector 34, Prabhjeet Kaur was coming to her house when her purse containing Rs 7,000 and other documents were snatched.

A total of 104 snatching incidents have been reported in Chandigarh from January 1 to June 16, 2017. More than 80 snatching incidents out of 104 are yet to be cracked. Different police teams comprising police personnel of crime branch and local police were constituted to tackle the snatching incidents in Chandigarh. Despite this, snatchers are targeting the people especially women.

