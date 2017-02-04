Snag in Phase IV of Kajauli waterworks, water shortage likely

RESIDENTS OF Chandigarh and some parts of Mohali will be reeling under water shortage from February 5 to 7 due to a snag in Phase-IV of Kajauli waterworks. As per the Municipal Corporation, in Chandigarh, there will be low water pressure during evening hours on February 5 and no water supply in the evening on February 6 and 7. Supply hours will also be curtailed in the morning. Water will be supplied from 4 am to 8 am on February 5 and from 4.30 am to 8 am on February 6 and 7. In Mohali, water supply to sectors 70 and 71, phases IX, X and XI as well as Mattaur and Shahi Majra will remain at a low pressure. Leakage in a 1,200 mm pipeline of Phase IV near Maruli Khurd village has been reported and its repair work has to be taken up. As a result, there will be no pumping of water from Kajauli to the waterworks in Sector 39.

This is the fourth time in a year that such a disruption has taken place.

The situation is expected to be the worst in the southern sectors and those residing on the first and the second floors are likely to be the most affected. Water tankers will be made available by the civic body for residents. The tankers will be made available on demand. There are 20 water tankers with the Municipal Corporation and when there is a water shortage, private tankers are hired too.

“According to officials of Punjab government, the joints in the pipeline are leaking. The repair is being carried out so that the situation doesn’t aggravate due to water pressure. So they asked us for a shutdown,” said chief engineer N P Sharma.

The then BJP mayor Arun Sood had spoken to the Punjab government last year to take over the maintenance of the Kaujauli waterworks saying that they were not maintaining it well which was leading to such breakdowns. However, nothing happened after that.

In September 2016, a similar situation was witnessed and the residents had to depend on tanker facility. There was a leakage in the pipeline and there was no water in the city for two days.

Similarly, on July 23-24, 2016, the entire system at Kajauli had crashed leaving the city high and dry. The Chandigarh MC pays Rs 1.6 crore to the public health department of Punjab government as maintenance charges besides Rs 27 crore for the electricity used for pumping water to the city.

Speaking on the current breakdown, Mayor Asha Jaswal said, “I will take up this issue again with the Punjab Governor who is the UT Administrator as well. The maintenance has to be taken over by us now.”