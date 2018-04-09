‘Smart’ test: How smart are the paid parking lots in the city?

Chock-a-block: At smart paid parking lot in Sector 17, Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) Chock-a-block: At smart paid parking lot in Sector 17, Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

CLAIMING THAT all the paid parking lots in the city are smart, officers of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation recently gave the go-ahead to a second hike in the parking rates in a span of four months, triggering a widespread protest and outrage among locals.

The officials said that they were legally bound to hike the rates as they could not violate the terms and conditions of the agreement.

According to the agreement signed between Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and Arya Toll Infra Limited, accessed by Chandigarh Newsline, the contractor too is bound to follow several terms and conditions. In a reality check by Chandigarh Newsline at 19 out of 26 paid parking lots in the city, it came to light that all is not well at the parking lots. What to talk of smart parking, the parking lots lacked basic facilities.

According to the agreement, the contractor is bound to have smart parking solutions: Smart cards-based payment system with card recharging facility at each parking lot, mobile application where public can get requisite information about parking. But there were neither any smart cards nor the mobile app which was launched five months ago.

There has to be 100 per cent CCTV coverage of all the parking lots connected to the central server with data fed to the Municipal Corporation. There are 300 cameras installed at all parking lots connected to the central server on the second floor of Municipal Corporation office in Sector 17. But according to a committee of councillors which visited the central server room, 69 cameras were found switched off and the committee was told that 14 cameras got burnt and 23 had been sent for repair.

At the only multilevel parking, Sector 17, five lifts out of eight were found dysfunctional as 20 batteries of these lifts were not replaced. Some of the portion of multilevel parking is being used for residential purpose for the employees of Arya Toll Infra Limited, which is against the terms and conditions of the agreement.

Sahib Singh Parking lot

Basic infrastructure: Kiosks in place at entry and exit points, and signboards displaying rate list are working.

Smart parking solutions: No smart card-based payment system. No mobile app-based booking or real time status. Digital display of status of parking space available. Barricades for vehicles available.

*No space found reserved for handicapped and women.

*No manpower at a distance of every 50 metres to assist commuters.

*Scooters and bikes are parked at a no parking slot. Two-wheelers are parked in place meant for cars.

Empire Store parking in Sector 17

Basic infrastructure: Kiosks at entry and exit points. Signboards displaying rate list are there. No proper marking of scooter and car lanes. Barricades for vehicles are there. Digital display of parking space available.

Smart parking solution: No smart card-based payment system. No mobile app-based booking or real time status. No space reserved for women. A small board is hung near a tree which says that space is meant for handicapped but common cycles and common vehicles are found parked there.

*No manpower at a distance of every 50 metres to assist commuters.

*Three-wheelers are parked in the parking space for bikes. Cars occupy space of two-wheelers as well.

CMC Parking lot, Sector 17

Basic infrastructure: Kiosks at entry and exit points. Signboards displaying rate list are there. No proper marking of scooter and car lanes. Barricades for vehicles are not there. Digital display of parking space available. Smart parking solution: No smart card-based payment system. No mobile app-based booking or real time status of car space.

*No space earmarked for women. A small board hung near a tree which says that space is meant for the handicapped but common cycles and common vehicles are parked there.

*No manpower at every 50 metres to assist commuters.

*Three-wheelers are parked in the common parking of bikes. Cars occupy space of two-wheelers too.

Manimajra Fun Republic paid parking

Basic Infrastructure: A signboard displaying rate installed at the entry point. Four CCTV cameras installed in the parking area. Employees claim the area has 100 per cent CCTV coverage. One kiosk used for both entry and exit.

For two-wheelers and cars, there are boards installed in various areas. Barricades installed at different areas.

The digital display board for information on availability of parking space is not working initially. Later, the workers switch it on.

Ticketing is done through a small machine connected to a mobile phone.

Smart parking solution: No such facility available.

Five persons deployed in the parking area.

The staff are wearing uniform and ID cards of the company.

No rush is found in the parking. All the vehicles are properly parked.

Elante MC Parking

Basic Infrastructure: This parking has a signboard displaying rate list for the public. Eight CCTV cameras installed inside the parking zone.There are kiosks at the entry and exit gates. Space is marked for parking cars and two-wheelers. There is also parking space reserved for women. Digital board about availability of parking space not working. Barricades installed at the entry and exit gates to control the movement of vehicles. Tickets are issued with the help of a machine connected with a mobile phone.

Smart parking solution: No such facility available at the parking. No cars are parked smoothly. Eleven people deputed at the parking space.

Not all employees are wearing the uniform but all of them have ID cards of the company.

Piccadilly Multiplex parking lot 1 and 2 in Sector 34

Basic Infrastructure: Both the parking lots have signboards displaying rate lists. Four CCTV cameras are in parking 1 and two cameras in parking 2. There are kiosks at the entry and exit gates. There are markings for parking of cars and two-wheelers. There is also parking space reserved for women in parking 1. In parking 2, marking available for different vehicles. Digital boards about availability of parking space working in both parking lots. Barricades installed at the entry and exit gates. Tickets being issued with the help of a machine connected to a mobile phone.

Smart parking solution: No such facility available. Very few vehicles parked smoothly in both the parking lots. A total of five people deputed in the parking space, four in parking 1 and only one in parking 2. All the employees are wearing uniform and nameplates and carrying ID cards of the company.

Sukhna Lake Parking

Basic Infrastructure: The rate list is pasted on the kiosk at the entry point. A total of seven CCTV cameras installed in different corners to provide a 360 degree view of the space. There is only one kiosk at the entry gate. The exit kiosk is yet to be installed. Lanes for scooters and cars are properly delineated with boards also installed for information. There are barricades installed at the entry to control the movement of vehicles.

The digital board for information on parking space available is not working. Tickets issued through a small machine connected with a mobile phone.

Smart parking solution: There is no smart card facility at the place. Tickets issued after submission of the vehicle number into the mobile application. A total of 11 persons work at the parking in different shifts.

Some of the workers are not wearing the uniform. They complain that their uniforms get dirty within a few days and they have not been provided an alternative. However, they are wearing their ID cards.

No haphazard parking is witnessed.

Sector 8, Zone 1

Basic Infrastructure: The rate list is pasted on the kiosks at the entry and exit points. A total of 18 CCTV cameras installed. There are kiosks at the entry and exit gates. Lanes for scooters and cars are properly delineated with boards also installed for information. However, the space reserved for differently abled is occupied by bikes and scooters of normal users. There are barricades installed at the entry and exit gates to control the movement of vehicles. The digital board showing the occupied and empty space is working. Tickets are issued through a small machine connected with a mobile phone.

Smart parking solution: There is no smart card facility. Tickets are issued after submission of the vehicle number into the mobile application.

Haphazard parking is quite common. Workers complain of less space and more inflow of vehicles.

The workers are wearing uniform and carrying ID cards.

Haphazard parking is witnessed.

Sector 8, Zone 2

Basic Infrastructure: The rate list is pasted on kiosks at the entry and exit points. A total of six CCTV cameras installed in different corners of the parking space. There are kiosks at the entry and exit gates. Lanes for scooters and cars are properly delineated with boards also installed for information. However, the space reserved for differently abled is occupied by bikes and scooters of normal users. There are barricades installed at the entry and exit gates to control the movement of vehicles. The digital board showing the occupied and empty space is working but not much visible due to the quality of the screen. Tickets are issued through a small machine connected with a mobile phone.

Smart parking solution: Tickets are issued after submission of the vehicle number into the mobile application.

There is no smart card facility at the place.

Workers complain of less space and more vehicle inflow. Some of the workers are not wearing uniform. However, they are wearing ID cards.

Haphazard parking is witnessed.

Multilevel Parking, Sector 17

Basic infrastructure: Adequate place available for parking vehicles, automatic barricades installed at entry and exit points. Rate lists installed on the entry points. Facility of booking parking space through app is there but workers maintain people do not use it. Five lifts out of eight are found dysfunctional. An MC officer deputed there says batteries are dead and tenders are floated for purchasing new batteries. The third basement has become a dumping ground. People use parking space for residential purpose on the second basement. Some of the corners of second basement, which is also for the parking the vehicles, is used for storing electrical items. No electricity is there in the basement.

Smart parking solution: No smart card-based payment system. No mobile app-based booking or real time status of car space.

There is a dedicated and marked space for handicapped and women.

No manpower at every 50 metres to assist commuters.

No haphazard parking.

Kiran Cinema Shastri Market, Sector 22

Basic Infrastructure: Kiosks are there at entry and exit points, so are signboards displaying rate list. No proper marking of scooter and car lanes. Barricades to control vehicles are there. Digital display of parking space available.

Smart parking solution: No smart card-based payment system. No mobile app-based booking or real time status.

n No space found reserved for women. A small board is hung near a tree which says that space is meant for handicapped but common cycles and common vehicles are found parked there.

No manpower at every 50 metres to assist commuters.

Three-wheelers parked in the common parking of bikes. Cars occupy space of two-wheelers as well.

Neelam Cinema Parking, Sector 17

Basic Infrastructure: Automatic barricades installed at the entry and exit points. Vehicles are parked haphazardly. Space marked for four-wheelers and two-wheelers. No space reserved for women and handicapped. A few employees wear full uniform.

Smart parking solution: No smart card-based payment system. No mobile app-based booking or real time status.

Paid Parking area, Sector 22C, opposite ISBT-17

Basic Infrastructure: No automatic barricades on the entry and exit points, though signboards of new rates are there. Kiosks are situated at both the points. Surjeet Singh of Sector 22 said, “Some of the parking space is encroached upon by vendors and it is not possible with the connivance of parking employees. In the name of smart parking in this particular area, there is nothing. There is no point in paying hiked parking rates.”

Smart parking solution: No smart card-based payment system. No mobile app-based booking or real time status. No space reserved for women. No manpower at every 50 metres to assist commuters. Three-wheelers parked in the common parking of bikes. Cars occupy space of two-wheelers as well.

Paid Parking Sector 22C, Himalaya Marg, opposite Sector 21

Basic Infrastructure: No automatic barricades installed there. Kiosks situated on both the entry and exit points. Haphazard parking found all over the parking lot.

Smart parking solution: No smart card-based payment system. No mobile app-based booking or real time status.

n Space marked for women and handicapped just an eyewash. No manpower at every 50 metres to assist commuters.

Sector 43 B, Himalaya Marg Parking Lot

Basic infrastructure: Kiosks are there at entry and exit points, so are signboards displaying rate list. Smart parking solutions: No smart card-based payment system. There is a digital display of status of parking space. Barricades are there to control the movement of vehicles. People can book or make prior appointment for booking parking space here in this parking.

There is a designated parking space for women and handicapped but the parking is occupied by other vehicles.

There are six CCTV cameras, covering just 40 per cent of the parking lot. No manpower at every 50 metres to assist commuters. The staff are not wearing uniform; they are just wearing a jacket and ID cards.

Scooters and bikes are parked at a no parking slot. Two-wheelers are parked in place meant for cars.

Sector 35 C, Himalayan Marg Parking Lot

Basic Infrastructure:Kiosks are there at entry and exit points. Signboards displaying rate list are there.

Smart parking solution: No smart card-based payment system. Digital display of status of parking space available. Barricades are there to control the vehicles. People can book or make prior appointment for booking parking space here.

There is a designated parking space for women and handicapped but the parking is occupied by vehicles of normal people.

There are seven CCTV cameras, covering just 40-50 per cent of the parking lot. No manpower at every 50 metres to assist commuters. The staff are not in uniform; they are just wearing a jacket and ID cards. Scooters and bikes are parked at a no parking slot. Two-wheelers are parked in place meant for cars.

Sector 35-B, Himalayan Marg Parking Lot

Basic infrastructure: Kiosks are there at entry and exit points. Signboards displaying rate list are there. Smart parking solution: No smart card-based payment system. Digital display of status of parking space available. Barricades are there to control the movement of vehicles. People can book or make prior appointment for booking parking space here. There is no designated parking space for women. There is a reserved space for handicapped and disabled people, but the space is occupied by vehicles of normal people.

There are seven CCTV cameras, covering just 50 per cent of the parking lot. No manpower at 50 meters to assist commuters. The staff are not wearing uniform; they are just wearing a jacket and ID cards. Scooters and bikes are parked at a no parking slot. Two-wheelers are parked in place meant for cars.

Sector 34 Zone 1, Parking Lot

Basic infrastructure: There are kiosks at entry and exit points. Signboards displaying rate list are there.

Smart parking solutions: No smart card-based payment system. Digital display of status of parking space available. Barricades to control the movement of vehicles is there. People cannot book or make prior appointment for booking parking space here.

There is a designated parking space for women and handicapped but the parking is occupied by vehicles of normal people. There are two slots of parking lot in zone 1, and in each slot of parking there are three CCTV cameras installed. No manpower at every 50 metres to assist commuters. The staff are not in uniform; they are just wearing a jacket and ID cards. Scooters and bikes are parked at a no parking slot. Two-wheelers are parked in space meant for cars.

Sector 34 Zone 2, Parking Lot

Basic infrastructure: There are kiosks at entry and exit points. Signboards displaying rate list are there. Smart parking solutions: No smart card-based payment system. Digital display of status of parking space available. Barricades to control the movement of vehicles are there. People cannot book or make prior appointment for booking parking space here.

There is a designated parking space for women and handicapped. The parking space reserved for handicapped is used by the loading van of a company office. There are two slots of parking lot in Zone 2, and in each slot of parking there are three CCTV cameras. Only one person is attending to the vehicles. The staff are not in uniform; they are just wearing a jacket and ID cards. Scooters and bikes are parked at a no parking slot. Two-wheelers are parked in place meant for cars.

