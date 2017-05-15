Chandigarh Smart city mission: Company to hire nine experts, sets May 25 deadline for applicants

The Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) will hire a team of nine experts for executing the smart city project.

The experts, all between 45 and 55 years of age, would be appointed for a period of three years and would be paid up to Rs 1.5 lakh per month. Applications have been invited from prospective candidates till May 25. There will be a post of chief finance officer who will be paid Rs 1.5 lakh per month. According to the terms and conditions, the requirement for the post is 55 years of age, either a charted accountant or postgraduate diploma in management (finance) from a premier institute like IIMs and work experience of 10 years.

The smart city company also requires a general manager (engineering and technical). The requirement for the post is 50 years of age, Mtech, ME in engineering, preferably with an MBA, and work experience of 15 years in water supply, roads and urban infrastructure. He will be paid Rs 1.5 lakh. A post of manager (engineering) has also been created. The requirement for the post is Btech or BE graduate, preferably with an MBA and work experience of 10 years. The person will be paid Rs 75,000 per month.

There would be four posts of deputy manager – engineering, finance and accounts, MIS and legal who would be paid Rs 45,000 per month. All need to have five years of experience. There is only one post of assistant manager — finance and accounts, the qualification for which is Bcom. He will be paid Rs 35,000 per month. According to the terms and conditions, the appointment shall be purely on contract or on deputation basis for a period of three years only.

According to CSCL, the mutual suitability of the candidate will be reviewed at the end of the first year and on the satisfaction of CSCL, the tenure shall be continued for the next two years. The condition also states that a declaration has to be submitted which says that the candidate has not been charged or convicted from any court, not dismissed, removed or compulsory retired by way of punishment from the service of any public undertaking or any private sector or government department or he has not been declared insolvent by any court.

The service of any of the expert can be terminated by CSCL with one month’s notice or with remittance of one month’s pay in lieu of. If the expert hired desires to leave the services, he will have to give a three months’ notice or remittance of three month’s salary in lieu of.

