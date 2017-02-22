Smart City: Microsoft, Google, IBM among 20 companies to suggest ideas on projects

Revamp of Sector 17 is on the cards. (Source: Express photo) Revamp of Sector 17 is on the cards. (Source: Express photo)

Twenty big companies would come together on a same platform in the city on Wednesday to provide ideas on Smart City projects. Giants including Microsoft, Google, IBM, Dell, Cisco, Intel, Nokia, Wipro, Videocon, Ericsson and Tata projects would take part in a session that would be held at Punjab Engineering College in Sector 12. The city’s first smart innovation centre is set to be developed at the centre.

Home secretary Anurag Agarwal would address the inaugural session. Municipal commissioner Baldeo Purushartha and other officials would interact with the company representatives who have been invited to this Innovation Centre to display their technology and give various ideas on smart city projects.

The companies will be provided with a free space and Wi-Fi facility to display their technology that will be included in the Smart City projects. Once the innovation centre is developed, residents can visit there and get to know how different technologies work.

The engineering wing has already begun the work on various Smart City projects in the city. Other than LED lighting in the city, there would be an intelligent traffic management system. Around 400 poles will have CCTV cameras, there would be Wi-Fi facility available at many other places.

To begin with, the wiring system in Sector 8 would be all underground. The revamp of Sector 17 is also on the cards. A subway would be constructed between Sector 16 rose garden and Sector 17 Plaza so that people visiting the Rose Garden can visit the plaza as well.

An 8-acre area in the plaza near the Football Stadium would also be developed. This would have a viewers’ gallery near the football stadium, food courts, a walking track, green spaces and an arena for the cultural hub. According to the plan, the surface parking lots would be converted into green spaces.

The UT administration will get Rs 100 crore for the Smart City projects in 2017-18.