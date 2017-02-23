Smart City innovation centre to come up at PEC University

Purushottam Kaushik, senior adviser from McKinsey, speaks at the workshop on Smart City innovation at PEC on Wednesday. (Source: Kanav Sharma) Purushottam Kaushik, senior adviser from McKinsey, speaks at the workshop on Smart City innovation at PEC on Wednesday. (Source: Kanav Sharma)

A Smart City Innovation Centre will come up at Punjab Engineering College in the first week of April. This was stated at a Smart City workshop, organized by PEC University of Technology on Wednesday. Companies like Larsen and Toubro, CISCO, Nokia, IBM, Intel, Sterlite, Videocon, Dell-EMC, SAP, Ericsson, Wipro and Infosys on Wednesday associated themselves with the project.

The participants discussed how the objective is to provide core infrastructure and give a good quality of life to citizens, a clean and sustainable environment through the application of ‘smart’ solutions. Infrastructure services will include transport, public safety, traffic management, water, power, waste disposal, lighting, telecom, and e-governance where these companies would lend their suggestions.

Anurag Agarwal, UT home secretary, who was the chief guest on the occasion, stated that Chandigarh is on the way to becoming not just a Smart City but a city with a difference, as it qualifies the criterion by just the way it was planned and stands the test of smartness even today.

Surbhi Malik, additional commissioner, Ludhiana, talked about the Smart City planning in Ludhiana as a good example. She pointed out that the definition of a Smart City is variable depending upon the interpretation of its citizens.

Purushottam Kaushik (Senior Adviser, McKinsey) expounded upon the practical side of the project and explained that SCIC is a partnership with industry, with the government support and industry acumen to deliver smart solutions to the city making it technologically advanced and independent.

MC Commissioner Baldeo Purushartha, who is also CEO of Smart City, emphasised Chandigarh’s key parameters that give it an edge over other cities and that will make urban planning an exciting but attainable challenge. Some suggestions he put forth included watershed management and power distribution. Smart power meters, energy efficient systems, low pollution systems, solid waste management and smart infrastructure were some other areas that were focused on.

“Four sectors —17, 22, 35 and 43 — will be developed first under the project as per our blueprint, and will be taken up as special cases under the Area-Based Development (ABD) plan,” said Purushartha.