Sixty-two artworks ‘celebrate the transit’

UNDER THE title ‘Celebrating the Transit’, College of Art, Delhi, in collaboration with Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi is organising an exhibition of artworks by the faculty and students of the department of painting. The exhibition has been put together by Prof Jyotika Sehgal, head of Department of Painting, College of Art, Delhi.

Although the exhibition is a large group show consisting of seven faculty members and 26 senior students, it presents their individual celebratory experiences behind the creation of their artworks, with as many as 62 artworks on display in this carefully compiled show.

The mode of being of a work of art is always transit, reflects Prof Sehgal. It is destined to be always en route and never reaches a permanent halt of its capacity to communicate, to enter into a dialogue. An exhibition is a part of that creative journey initiated by the artists to express their individual celebratory experiences aiming towards an aesthetic negotiation with you, the connoisseur. “In such an encounter my personal motivation as an artist in creating a work, forms as much a pillar of that dialogue as your own view of it as observer. Such dialogues, or must I say ‘polylogues’, are destined to be open-ended.”

With ‘Celebrating the Transit’, the effort is to enrich inter-exchanges. “On this platform provided to us by Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi, we present ourselves through these works to further this dialogue and can be understood to be in continuation to the event, ‘Open House-1’, that we recently organised at our department.”

The exhibition can be seen with the perspective of the shapes of things to come, as students experiment with materials, techniques, mediums to create a repertory of works which are distinct in style and substance, guided by their inner and outer experiences of the world around them, with many themes like oppression, nostalgia, history, greed, pain, loss, survival, mental crisis, chaos, compassion, giving the works so much depth. The intricacy in the works, attention to detail, work with forms, colours, textures and experimentation with the entire presentation, makes it an exhibition that needs time to view, absorb and appreciate.

The exhibition will be on at Punjab Kala Bhawan, Sector 16, till December 14 from 11 am to 7 pm.

