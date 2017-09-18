Six months on, Captain’s lieutenants are holding fort

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File) Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File)

CM’s style has allowed no clear deputy to emerge, but individuals close to him wield much influence. Indian Express looks at who is calling the shots.

Suresh Kumar, Chief Principal Secretary

A 1983-batch IAS officer, Suresh Kumar, who was pulled out of retirement by Amarinder, is his most trusted bureaucrat. Owing to his closeness to the CM, who has virtually given him a free hand to run the government, Kumar is often referred to as the most powerful man in Punjab today.

The Super Chief Secretary, as he is known in the corridors of power, oversees all the important departments that the CM holds, including Home Affairs, Justice, Vigilance and Personnel. He is privy to all important decisions taken by the CM, and is consulted on all files that reach the CM. He plans CM’s meetings with important dignitaries.

Considered an able administrator who is known for his clean image, Kumar’s post-retirement assignment was aimed at lending a clean face to the government. He holds the rank of Cabinet Secretary in Government of India (GoI). Kumar has been a confidant of Amarinder since the latter’s previous tenure in government. At the time, Kumar was Principal Secretary and was considered his trouble-shooter. The importance that he enjoys has won him many enemies. Those who dislike him accuse him of running the government as a one-man-show. But legislators and members of the public are queued up outside his office, waiting to see him.

Kumar says: “It is wrong to call me a power centre. Does meeting public and legislators in my office whole day amount to wielding power? If governance means coming to the office and sitting there regularly, that is too low a level of governance.”

Preneet Kaur

She is no longer a legislator, but by virtue of being Amarinder’s wife, the five-time MP from Patiala and one-time legislator from Patiala (Urban) is perceived to be powerful enough to “get work done”. People from across the state throng to her office, and bureaucrats, who describe her as “decent and gracious”, are only happy to oblige when she calls and makes a request, usually on behalf of a party worker or friend.

She is referred to as one of the most simple and accessible politicians in the state. She was able to swing a posting for MP Singh, a retired PCS officer who was her shadow when she was MoS at MEA, as OSD to Amarinder. Another IAS officer KAP Sinha, earlier her private secretary, is now the Punjab Food Secretary. “I do not exercise any power. I do not think calling me powerful is correct. I do whatever I am required to do for the people of my constituency. Otherwise, I am not even a part of the government. I am neither an MLA nor an MP,” said Preneet.

Aroosa Alam, Captain’s Pakistani friend

Former Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam, seen increasingly by the chief minister’s side at high-profile events, shuttles between Delhi, Pakistan, Dubai and Chandigarh. Several of her friends are in Amarinder’s inner circle. Punjab AG Atul Nanda and his wife Rameeza Hakeema, who was appointed as a law officer in the state, are considered close to her.

“I cannot comment on her behalf but as CM’s media advisor, I would like to make it clear that as a personal friend of Capt Amarinder Singh, Ms Alam has no role to play in the official functioning of the government,” said Raveen Thukral, CM’s media advisor.

Sunil Jakhar, PPCC president

A dyed-in-the-wool Congressman and Amarinder loyalist, Sunil Jakhar is virtually the political boss of party legislators, leaders and workers. Ever since his elevation as PPCC chief, Jakhar is seen in several government meetings, conveying to the CM and bureaucrats the state unit’s political demands, and making suggestions to improve the functioning of the government.

Since Amarinder is often perceived as inaccessible to party rank-and-file, Jakhar’s consistent presence in Congress Bhawan makes him the most sought after leader by the Congressmen seeking to get their works done from the government.

He is instrumental in recommending to bureaucrats the public works of his fellow partymen. Jakhar is credited with government’s decision on packing up truck unions in the state. Amarinder stood firmly behind his suggestion.

Jakhar said, “I do not wield any power. I just work as a link between the party and the government. That cannot be described as wielding power.”

Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor

A former editor with several newspapers, Raveen Thukral, handles the media for Amarinder. He is virtually the CM’s interface with the public through the media. He follows the CM like a shadow, writes his press releases and sets up media interviews. He also handles his social media by updating his Facebook profile as well as handling his Twitter handle. Being literally the only person with Amarinder most of the time, Thukral is listed among the most influential men around the CM.

“How can any individual be more powerful than another in a democratic government set-up? I am only doing my job and I would be happy to be seen as doing it professionally and effectively,” he says.

Atul Nanda, Advocate General, Punjab

A Supreme Court lawyer, his association with Amarinder goes back to his 2002-2007 tenure when he was appointed as Additional Advocate General (AAG). When Amarinder graced Nanda’s house warming party in Mashobra, soon after the government took over, the signalling was clear to all.

Nanda earned brickbats from partymen for ignoring several lawyers in his list of state’s law officers, appointing instead the kin of judges, political leaders and who’s who of Punjab, including his own wife. His legal opinion to the state government on circumventing the law and allowing liquor vends on highways was adopted by other states.

Nanda was handling several cases against Amarinder in his years out of power. Nanda says, “I have been able to curb unnecessary litigation against the government. We are assisting the government in formulating litigation policy which will be path-breaking. Punjab’s AG office believes that if justice delivery is timely and better, it helps building the image of the government.” “What power? I have a constitutional job. I do not meet anyone in public.” he says.

Capt Sandeep Singh Sandhu, Political Secretary

Amarinder’s Political Secretary and general secretary in-charge of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Capt Sandeep Singh Sandhu is the bridge between the party MLAs and the Chief Minister’s office. Often termed Amarinder’s eyes and ears in government and party, Sandhu is often swarmed by party leaders, MLAs and workers in Congress Bhawan as well as his office on the second floor of the Punjab secretariat, which also houses the Chief Minister’s office.

A former Merchant Navy officer, Sandhu managed Amarinder’s war room in 2014 Lok Sabha election in Amritsar when he defeated BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley with an impressive margin. A trusted lieutenant of Amarinder, Sandhu is referred to as storehouse of political information, which he provides to the CM.

Several MLAs, especially the first-timers, swear by him to keep the elected representatives relevant on the ground. Most of the partymen turn to him for an appointment with the CM, for exercising influence on bureaucrats for doing public works of supporters. “You should delete my name from the list. I do not wield any power. I am just a lieutenant of the CM, trying to fulfil the duties assigned to me to the best of my ability,” he said.

