Six landlords held for not informing about tenants’ antecedents

In a drive against landlords who did not inform Chandigarh police about the antecedents of their tenants, six persons were arrested on Saturday under Section 188 of IPC as part of an ongoing drive in view of the upcoming Independence Day.

Those arrested have been identified as Bashir Ahmed of Govindpura, Manimajra, Amritpal of Govindpura, Mehandi Hussain of Mori Gate in Manimajra, Mohd Hasin of Govindpura in Manimajra, Jamshed Mohd of Govindpura in Manimajra and Balwinder Singh of Govindpura in Manimajra. Police said they were all given rooms on rent without any legal permission and did not inform the police for verification about their rented rooms.

More than 45 people, who gave their houses on rent but did not inform police about their tenants in the last 10 days have been arrested. Meanwhile, more than 250 people were found staying in different residential areas of Chandigarh under mysterious circumstances and police issued information sheets against all of them to their native places’ police authorities to check their antecedents and reply to Chandigarh police since July 11.

Most of the people belong to Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. “A majority of the people, against whom we issued information sheets to other states’ police authorities belong to UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and some neighbouring states. All of them have identification proofs but they failed to give any convincing reply about their presence in Chandigarh,” said a police source.

On July 12, 60 people were rounded up during a special combing operation and three house owners arrested for not furnishing information about their tenants at Raipur Khurd village. On July 16, 108 people were rounded up and eight house owners held for not submitting information about their tenants at Kashmir Colony and EWS quarters in Sector 28, in which 1,300 houses were checked by nine teams of local police, operations cell and reserve police parties.

DGP (UT) Tajender Singh Luthra has issued instructions to all subdivisional police officers (SDPOs) to conduct surprised checking in the residential areas of dense population. These areas include Bapu Dham Colony-26, Makhan Majra, Raipur Khurd, Burail in Sector 45, Kajheri in Sector 61, Palsora in Sector 56, Dadumajra in Sector 38.

