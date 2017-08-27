Six arrested security guards of Dera chief sent to police custody

Dera chief’s security guards in Chandigarh on Saturday. Express Dera chief’s security guards in Chandigarh on Saturday. Express

Six persons, who were arrested and said to be private security guards of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, were produced in the court and sent to one-day police remand on Saturday. UT Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) O P Mishra said the accused were identified as Ranjeet, Dharminder, Anoop, Krishan Pal Singh, Maninder Singh and Sukhwinder Singh. All the six accused were arrested from near the IT Park at Panchkula-Chandigarh border.

Police said they are interrogating the accused to know more details of their involvement in the Friday violence in Panchkula. The DIG also said they recovered a gypsy, a 7.55mm pistol, a cane which us used to carry fuels like petrol and diesel, an iron rod, sticks and 25 live cartridges from the accused.

The DIG further said all the accused were booked under Arms Act and Sections 147 (Rioting ), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon ), 149 (unlawful assembly ) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

UT Director General of Police (DGP) Tajinder Singh Luthra said the accused were found with burn injuries and during preliminary investigation it is suspected that they were involved in the Panchkula violence. “The accused commandos might had set afire the vehicles during the violence as they were carrying an empty can,” the DGP said.

