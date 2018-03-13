HCS (judicial) paper leak case: SIT submits chargesheet against third accused

Sunita was the first one to be arrested in the case and later Balwinder Kumar Sharma, former registrar of Punjab and Haryana High Court was also arrested. Sunita was the first one to be arrested in the case and later Balwinder Kumar Sharma, former registrar of Punjab and Haryana High Court was also arrested.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Chandigarh Police on Monday submitted a chargesheet against the third accused and beneficary in the Haryana Civil Services (Judicial) Paper leak case. The accused, Sushila, is wife of a sub-inspector posted with Haryana Police. The SIT have already submitted the chargesheet against Balwinder Kumar Sharma and Sunita in the matter.

The chargesheet comprising around 55 witnesses was submitted in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, JS Sidhu. The SIT has submitted the chargsheet against Sushila under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 120b (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offense, or giving false information to screen offender) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly) of the IPC and section 8 (taking gratification, to influence public servant) section 9 (taking gratification, for exercise of personal influence with public servant), and section 13 (criminal misconduct by a public servant) of Prevention of Corruption Act. The copy of chargesheet will be provided to the accused on March 26.

The SIT in the chargesheet have mentioned that during the investigaton it was learned that Sushila had sold a plot at Pinjore, Himachal Pradesh, for Rs 18.5 lakh on July 12, 2017, to buy the HCS (judicial) exam question paper from Sunita. The plot was sold by Sushila, just four days before the exam was to be conducted.

In the list of evidences against Sushila, the SIT have added the documents of property which was sold by her, including the sale deed, registry of property. The SIT have also added the transcripts of the call recordings of Sushila wherein she was discussing about the question paper with Sunita and Suman. The SIT have mentioned the statement of Surinder Bharadwaj, owner of the Jurist Academy, where Sushila used to go for coaching with Sunita for preparation of HCS (judicial) exam.

Bharadwaj in the court, restated the facts which the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Chandigarh Police has mentioned in the chargehseet submitted against the accused, Sushila, Sunita and Balwinder Sharma. As per Surinder Bharadwaj’s statement, Sushila and Sunita were taking coaching for the exam at his academy and the duo as per the periodic tests conducted by the academy and on the basis of their performance in class, were average students.

Three persons, Balwinder Sharma, registrar at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh, and two beneficiaries Sunita and Sushila were booked by the police in the high profile case. A High Court committee looking into the case had recommended scrapping of the examination after prima facie finding that some candidates had access to the question paper. The committee had said at least two candidates, Sunita and Sushila, had the question paper. The committee had also stated that Balwinder Sharma unequivocally denied prior acquaintance with Sunita, the general category topper. The call details furnished by the service provider, on the other hand, revealed that 760 calls and SMS were exchanged between Sharma and Sunita over the past one year.

Sunita was the first one to be arrested in the case and later Balwinder Kumar Sharma, former registrar of Punjab and Haryana High Court was also arrested followed by Sushila. The three accused are in judicial custody.

