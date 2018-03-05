‘Simultaneous polls unlikely next year,’ says ML Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday said the State Vidhan Sabha polls were unlikely to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in 2019. According to Khattar, the next elections to the State Assembly would be held on time (October, 2019).

The Chief Minister, who was replying to questions on the possibility of holding Assembly and Lok Sabha elections simultaneously in 2019.

He said although Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed ‘one nation-one election’ concept in the all-party meeting, which he also supported, “this concept cannot be implemented unless all political parties reach a consensus”.

He said that this being a hot topic is discussed by intellectuals, stakeholders and could be implemented by 2024 and not in 2019. “Holding elections to Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies simultaneous would require constitutional amendments and changes and this requires time,” said Khattar.

The Chief Minister said that with the results of assembly elections to three states in North-East, the BJP had expanded its reach, but the Congress seems to have touched its lowest ebb. As compared to the BJP, no political party has ever gained so much influence among the masses during last 70 years, he added.

Referring to the scenario of Tripura where BJP has gained a clear majority, the Chief Minister said that in Tripura, minimum wages were Rs 105 as compared to over Rs 300 in Haryana. “The State of Tripura, which is generating power and exporting it to Bangladesh, has not sufficient electricity for its own consumers. The employees in this state have not yet got the benefit of fifth and sixth Central Pay Commission. The BJP will follow the recommendations of seventh Central Pay Commission in Tripura,” he added.

Recruitment to 28,000 posts hangs in balance

Result of the recruitment to about 28,000 posts is pending due to litigation in courts out of the 55,000 posts in various categories advertised by the Haryana Public Services Commission and State Staff Selection Commission since October, 2014. The Chief Minister hoped that the recruitments pending in court would soon be cleared so that appointment letters could be given to the successful candidates. Khattar said that since his government assumed office, employment had been provided to 2.03 lakh persons in the private sector, including 1.24 lakh in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

On SYL canal issue

Indirectly referring to the INLD rally in New Delhi on March 7 on SYL, Khattar said that “we must move forward on the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna-Link (SYL) Canal rather than politicise the issue”. “ Political parties in the state had always politicised the issue of SYL Canal for their petty interests and they are at it again. As we are governed by the Constitution, we must abide by it. We have full faith in the judiciary and would get our due share in the river waters through the SYL”, he added.

