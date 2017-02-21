SYL issue: Sikh students’ body demands cancellation of Chautala’s parole

ALLEGING that Indian National Lok Dal and party leader Om Prakash Chautala were “disrupting the peace of people of Punjab by calling to dig the construction of SYL canal in Ismailpur”, All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF) on Monday demanded cancellation of parole of former chief minister of Haryana. Chautala, who is serving 10 years in jail in the teachers’ recruitment scam, was granted a three-week parole on February 6 to enable him to “maintain social ties”.

“The Chautala family has been thrown into prison due to corruption and their name is fading day by day in Haryana. Thus they are now disrupting the peace of people of Punjab by attempting to take the invaluable waters of Punjab and we simply cannot allow that. We demand that central government and respected High Court should cancel the parole of Om Prakash Chautala,” AISSF president Karnail Singh Peermohammad said on Monday. INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala has called upon the people of Haryana to gather at Ismailpur village in Haryana to dig SYL canal on February 23.

AISSF has given a counter call to stop the digging and pre-empt any probable face-off on the Punjab-Haryana border. Punjab police are bracing for February 23 and has readied cops for deployment. Punjab has also sought 23 companies of paramilitary force from the Centre to maintain law and order.

A few days ago, the Haryana government had sought companies of State Armed Police for deployment during the Jat agitation in Haryana. Punjab had turned down the request. In a reply to Haryana Chief Secretary, in a semi-official letter, Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (Home) KBS Sidhu had “regretted” Punjab’s “inability to spare state police personnel”, while pointing out that 7,000 recruits were undergoing training, eight companies of State Armed Police were deployed for Assembly elections in UP, 1300 constabulary were deployed to guard electronic voting machines.

The reply also referred to “Maur Mandi blast, district Bathinda, suspected to be a terrorist activity”, the murder of a social activist and, interestingly, “number of snatching incidents in state during the past weeks, while expressing inability to spare 10 companies of State Armed Police for duty in Haryana. It also said women police force cannot be spared for duty in Haryana as “there is already a shortage of women police in the state of Punjab”.

“Cops are all set for deployment at entry points from Haryana to maintain law and order,” said Patiala Range DIG Ashish Chaudhary. “Government is committed to foiling any attempt at digging of SYL canal. We have also written to the Haryana government to fulfil their responsibility. Government will do its duty to stop any digging attempt. Forces have been deployed,” said SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema.

Peermohammad, meanwhile, lashed out at Akali patriarch [Parkash Singh] Badal, Punjab Congress chief [Captain [Amarinder Singh] and Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener [Arvind Kejriwal] calling them “toothless politicians who only used SYL issue as a gimmick during the elections”.

“In the 80s, Sikh nationalists laid down their lives to stop the construction of SYL. Now, it is our duty to protect the river waters of Punjab,” Peermohammad said in a statement. “We will not allow any government to implement Supreme Court’s decision and we are also in the process of challenging the SYL decision before International Tribunal in Hague,” he added.