Sikh religious preacher Baljit Singh Daduwal arrested

Sikh religious preacher Baljit Singh Daduwal was arrested today for apprehension of breach of peace at Qadian town here, police said. Daduwal was arrested when he was returning from Thikriwal village after attending a religious function with his wife Sukhmeet Kaur and his son Kurban Singh, who were briefly taken into custody, they said.

He was arrested under section 107/151 (when a person is likely to commit a breach of peace or disturb public tranquillity) of the IPC, police said.

The accused has been sent to the Central Jail after being produced before the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Batala.