‘Navjot Singh Sidhu wanted to hit six but was caught on the boundary’

Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Express File Photo/File) Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Express File Photo/File)

By Jagpreet Singh Deep

DURING THE Municipal Corporation (MC) House meeting on Friday, SAD councillors and Mohali Mayor Kulwant Singh took potshots at state Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in the latter’s own style by using cricketing language and dialogues from a comedy show where Sidhu used to be the judge.

While demanding the passage of resolution of condemnation, Independent Councillor Harpal Singh Channa said, “Sidhu sahab maarna tan chikka chaunde c par ohna da boundary te catch ho gya (Sidhu wanted to hit six but he was caught at the boundary).”

SAD Councillor Paramjeet Singh Kahlon said, “Sidhu sahab ne out tan mayor nu karna c par apni wicket gir gyi (Sidhu wanted to get the mayor out but he himself threw his wicket away).”

Independent Councillor R P Sharma slammed Sidhu with the latter’s dialogues. Sharma, while condemning Sidhu’s suspension orders, said, “(Sidhu sahab nu ki milya-babaji ka thullu).”

While condemning Sidhu for his move, the mayor Kulwant Singh said he was ready to face any inquiry as he had done nothing wrong, adding that though Sidhu was talking about a Rs 28 lakh pruning machine of Indian make, there was a difference between the brands.

“Gadhe ate ghore which farak hunda hai, Sidhu sahab nu eb dekhna chahida hai, gadha sirf bhaar dhonda hai, ghora apne malak nu jang jittan which maddad karda hai (There is a difference between a mare and a horse. A mare can only carry the weight but a horse helps his master to win wars).”

Kahlon, who had proposed the resolution of condemnation against Sidhu, questioned the latter’s logic of buying an Indian pruning machine. “Ajj Sidhu Sahab nu Swadeshi yaad a gya, ohna kol app imported caran ne, ohna da ki (Now, Sidhu is talking about made in India equipment. Yet, he himself owns imported cars. What about them),” he questioned.

