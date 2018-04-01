Shwait Malik is new Punjab BJP chief

Shwait Malik. (Photo: Youtube/Rajya Sabha TV) Shwait Malik. (Photo: Youtube/Rajya Sabha TV)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Saturday appointed Rajya Sabha member Shwait Malik as its Punjab unit president in place of Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Vijay Sampla.

Malik is a confidant of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and his name is believed to have been pushed by Jaitley as well as a senior RSS functionary from Punjab.

The change in leadership comes a year before the Lok Sabha polls scheduled in 2019. BJP sources said Sampla had offered his resignation in the immediate aftermath of the 2017 Assembly polls in Punjab where the BJP got only three seats.

State BJP secretary Vineet Joshi said Sampla had offered to be replaced because he could not find enough time to devote to his parliamentary constituency of Hoshiarpur.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Malik said he had been caught unawares by the announcement of his name as the state president. “This came as a surprise to me too. I do not really know the reasons for the change of guard because in our party, the decisions are taken by the high command. Just as they thought it fit to send me to the Rajya Sabha in 2016 from Punjab, they have now entrusted me with the responsibility of running the party unit,” he said.

An engineer by profession, Malik has been the Mayor of Amritsar’s Municipal Corporation as well as the the Leader of Opposition. “I entered politics in the early 1990s and remained with the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. Thereafter, I was a councillor from 1997 to 2002 and 2002-2007 before being elected Mayor from 2007 to 2012,” said Malik. He lost the 2012 MC elections and thereafter was in the political wilderness before being nominated to Rajya Sabha from Punjab in 2016.

Spelling out his priorities, Malik said the BJP had given enough time to the Congress government in the state to deliver its promises. “It is now time to hold the state government accountable. Either they should perform or they should quit. My aim will be to galvanise and motivate the party cadres as well as to prepare the party for the 2019 general elections by reaching out to every constituency in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sampla extended his best wishes to the new state president and has assured him of his full support in the coming days. Sampla, who took over as president in April 2016, had to consistently battle the infighting within Punjab BJP and was often at loggerheads with the group led by former state president Kamal Sharma.

Sources close to Sampla said there had been a campaign against him in the party forums that he had been unable to bring the Scheduled Caste votes under the BJP umbrella despite being from the same community. He was also one of the few BJP state presidents who held the position in violation of the one-man-one-post rule of BJP as he is also a union minister.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App