Shubhankar emerges champion

I am delighted with this win. It was a tough day as Harjot was really pushing me all day. He played some wonderful golf and I I would like to congratulate him too. The opportunity to go to Faldo Series Asia Championship comes once in a lifetime and I am happy to get this opportunity

Playing a controlled game,Shubhankar Sharma of ITC Classic Golf Club,Manesar,claimed the title with a margin of two strokes over Harjot Singh Soni of Army Golf Course,on the final day of the IGU Chandigarh Juniors Golf Championship played at Chandigarh Golf Club. Sharma returned with a score of four-over-292 (73-72-74-73) in the championship to claim the title.

“I am delighted with this win. It was a tough day as Harjot was really pushing me all day. He played some wonderful golf and I I would like to congratulate him too. The opportunity to go to Faldo Series Asia Championship comes once in a lifetime and I am happy to get this opportunity,” said Sharma.

Arjun Singh representing Army Golf Course,New Delhi finished third on the leader board with a four-day score of 295 (77-74-74-70). Shubankar and Harjot Singh Soni have qualified for the Eighth Faldo Series Asia Championship to be played in Mission Hills,China next year.

In U-14 category,Prakhar Asawa of Chandigarh avenged his loss in Toyota IGU Northern India Juniors as he defeated Piyush Sangwan with a margin of one stroke and registered a victory with a total score of 296 (74-72-74-76). Sangwan carded a total score of 297 (75-77-74-71) over four days. Tanvir Kahlon of Air Force Golf Club,New Delhi finished third with a total score of 303 (77-73-74-79).

Saaniya finishes fifth

Chandigarh’s Saaniya Sharma finished fifth with a overall score of 228 on the final day of the Hero-CGR Women’s Pro Tour Golf Tournament played at Classic Golf Resort,Gurgaon. Sharma carded a score of 80 on the final day to finish fifth in the championship. Vani Kapoor produced a dramatic birdie-finish to win her a second straight title in as many weeks.

Vani carded the only under-par round of the day at 70 to total 219,while Smriti Mehra (73),the overnight joint leader with Nalini Singh Siwach,finished second at 220. Nalini who was in contention for the title till the turn,collapsed after that as she bogeyed five times on the back nine to card 77 and finish fourth,one behind Neha Tripathi (74). Neha totaled 223 and Nalini 224. Saaniya (80) also had a rough day and was fifth at 228 and Shraddhanjali Singh (74) was sixth at 231.

Vani ,starting the day in the second last group and two shots behind Smriti and Nalini,birdied the third and sixth,but bogeys on fourth and seventh meant she was even par for front nine. With Smriti having gone one over for front nine,Vani was only one behind Smriti. But the leader was still Nalini,who with one bogey on first and one birdie on fifth was even par. On the back nine,Vani was flawless. She birdied the 14 th and then closed with another birdie on the 18 th ,which gave her the clubhouse lead.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App