Showers expected to abate within 3 days

Waterlogging after rain at an underpass in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Sahil Walia

THERE WILL be a decrease in rainfall in Chandigarh after 24 hours for three days with the rise in humidity. Meanwhile, residents of the city will continue witnessing cloudy skies with rain and thunderstorm, said the weather department. The City recorded 8.2 mm rainfall on Wednesday which is expected to come down over the next couple of days. According to the weather department, rainfall will occur just for one or two schedules in the next 24 hours.

Dr Sunrider Paul, Director of the Chandigarh Meteorological Centre, said, “The City will receive moderate rain in the next 24 hours but it will decrease then for the next three days, i.e August 4, 5 and 6. From August 7 onwards, the monsoon will become active again. With rainfall, humidity level is also expected to fluctuate and rise in the city,” he added.

On Wednesday, the humidity climbed to 98 per cent in the morning and then went down to 88 per cent in the evening.

The weather recorded on Wednesday was 29 degrees maximum and 25.4 degrees minimum.

According to the weather department, the temperature will revolve around 30-33 degree Celsius maximum while the minimum would hover around 24-26 degree Celsius till the coming weekend.

After August 7, Chandigarh will receive good amount of rain while last year, there was deficiency in rainfall, said Dr Sunrider Paul, Director of the Chandigarh Meteorological Centre.

Earlier on July 26, the city received 121 mm of rainfall, the second highest in a day. According to the Met Department, the average rainfall in the monsoon should be around 310.4 mm.

