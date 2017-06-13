Shop owner told to pay Rs 1,000 in damages for faulty CCTV cameras

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has directed a Sector 52 shopkeeper to pay Rs 1,000 as compensation to a resident of Dhanas as CCTV cameras installed by his employees stopped functioning. Passing the order on Monday, the forum also directed Meet Choudhary, owner of the shop, Hi-Tech Telecommunications, to repair the CCTV cameras.

Complainant Ram Milan stated in the complaint that he was lured by the executive of the shop owner to install the CCTV cameras outside his shop. Milan said he was convinced by the shop employees that they would provide the best possible service and the cameras would ensure safety of his shop. So, Milan asked the shop owner to install six CCTV cameras – four inside his shop and two in front of the neighbouring shop.

The shop owner installed four cameras at his shop in Mohali and charged Rs 15,600 for it. The other two cameras were installed in front of a neighbouring shop on September 9, 2016, for Rs 8,000.

But the cameras stopped functioning in November 2016 and Milan reported the matter to the shop. An executive from the shop visited the complainant but did not replace or repair the cameras.

Milan then filed a case in the consumer courts on March 23 this year. The consumer courts served a notice to the shop owner but he did not appear in court. So, the court initiated ex-parte proceedings against him.

The forum said, “Keeping in view the facts of the complaint in the interest of justice and fair play, the present complaint has been disposed of with direction to the shop owner to repair the CCTV cameras to the satisfaction of the complainant, within 15 days from the date of receipt of a copy of this order.”

