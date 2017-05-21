Shoes hurled at SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in his constituency

SAD MLA from Majitha Bikram Singh Majithia and ADGP Law & Order Rohit Chaudhary during a public meeting. EXPRESS PHOTO BY RANA SIMRANJIT SINGH SAD MLA from Majitha Bikram Singh Majithia and ADGP Law & Order Rohit Chaudhary during a public meeting. EXPRESS PHOTO BY RANA SIMRANJIT SINGH

A shoe was hurled at former Punjab minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Bikram Singh Majithia after he paid a “surprise” visit to a public contact programme of Additional General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Rohit Chaudhary, in Majitha Saturday. Chaudhary’s gesture to welcome the SAD leader to the programme did not go well with the majority of Congressmen present at the gathering. The ADGP was listening to grievances of people along with leaders of the Congress party when the incident occurred.

Estranged Congress workers also tried to stop the motorcade of the former minister and one shoe was thrown at his car while he was leaving the venue. ADGP Chaudhary was holding a programme at a marriage palace for the people Majithia constituency. Most visitors were Congressmen. They had come with complaints of alleged fake cases filed against them during the 10-year-long SAD-BJP rule in the state. Most of these complaints were against Bikram Singh Majithia and his men.

The people present at the gathering was surprised when Majithia made a dramatic entry into the hall and kept waiting till Chaudhary called him on stage. It didn’t go well with the Congress workers and they started raising slogans against the SAD leader and walked out of the hall. Soon, Chaudhary realised his “mistake” and tried to pacify the crowd. But it was too late as Majithia was already on stage laughing at the walkout of the Congress workers.

Meanwhile, Bikram Singh Majithia also alleged that Congressmen in his constituency were attacking SAD workers and the police had not been taking actions against them.

Majithia also raised objection over the appointment of an SHO in Majithia police station. ADGP Chaudhary assured Majithia that he would conduct a probe on the allegations made by him. However, Majithia continued alleging that the police were working under pressure of the Congress government. Meanwhile, when Bikram Singh Majithia was exiting the hall, Congress workers standing outside started raising slogans against him. A few of them also threw shoes at the SAD leader’s motorcade while the police were trying to control the situation.

Later, Bikram alleged that ADGP’s show was not for public but only for Congressmen. “There were no elected representatives in the programme. Congress workers with criminal records were invited. It was not to give justice to public,” said Majithia. Meanwhile, SSP of Amritsar (Rural) J Elanchezihian refused that people started leaving the venue because Bikram Singh Majitha was invited to the hall. “The public left the venue on their own. We had nothing much to do with it,” said Elanchezihian.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now