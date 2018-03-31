Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee clears Rs 1159-cr budget

Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee. (File Photo) Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee. (File Photo)

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) Friday passed its annual budget of Rs 1,159 crore for 2018-19. This is Rs 53 crore more than last year’s budget of Rs 1,106 crore.

Gurbachan Singh Karmuwala presented the budget for the first time during his term as SGPC general secretary at Teja Singh Samundari Hall. It was the first SGPC budget for president Gobind Singh Longowal, too.

Even as most part of the budget and figures were only slightly revised from last year’s estimates, a big new initiative this year was the SGPC’s plans to extend its services in the medical field.

The SGPC has reserved Rs 90 lakh to buy buses as part of a bid to extend health facilities in border areas and other backward areas of the state. These buses will cover rural areas, too.

Apart from that, an additional Rs 25 lakh was proposed to buy medicines for distribution via buses in rural and border areas.

A total of Rs 9.50 crore was reserved by apex body of Sikhs for the already running scheme to help poor cancer patients in the state.

SGPC will spend Rs 16 crore on its main objective – to preach Sikhism – and this amount will be spent by the Dharam Parchar Committee. A sum of Rs 25 lakh will be spent on the renovation of Sikh reference library inside Golden Temple premises, which is proposed to shift at new location.

SGPC has kept Rs 34 crore to run the community kitchen at Golden Temple.

The total budget related to Golden Temple has been estimated at Rs 270 crore. In some big expenditures, Rs 689 crore was kept aside for gurdwaras fall under section 85 of Gurdwara Act, 1925.

Estimate for the general board fund is Rs 66 crore and Rs 56 crore have been kept for trust fund and Rs 36 crore proposed for educational fund.

Total budget of 37 colleges and 53 schools being run by SGPC will be Rs 228 crore. In continuation of policy, SGPC will give Rs. 1 lakh to those who clear civil service exams.

Amid hue and cry over GST ‘toll’ on the community kitchen of Golden Temple, the SGPC has said it paid a total of Rs 4.5 crore in the form of tax since implementation of GST on all its purchases, including for community kitchen and other needs.

After facing flak over clearance to Hindi movie ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’, SGPC chief has demanded that Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) should appoint a community representative among its members to clear the movies.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App