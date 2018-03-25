Shiromani Akali Dal terms state budget as ‘meaningless, devoid of vision’

Sukhbir Badal along with SAD and BJP MLAs walkout from Assembly in Chandigarh on Saturday. Kamleshwar Singh Sukhbir Badal along with SAD and BJP MLAs walkout from Assembly in Chandigarh on Saturday. Kamleshwar Singh

Former chief minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal and Shiromani Akali Dal president and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal dismissed the budget by terming it as “directionless, meaningless and devoid of vision” and “anti farmer, anti dalit, anti youth and anti-employees.” In a statement here, the former CM said, “Like every other Punjabi, I have been totally disappointed. The budgetary documentary in fact reads like a White Paper on the Government Black Deeds of the last one year. These black deeds include betrayal of every section of society, particularly the farmers, the dalits, the youth, the senior citizens and women.”

Badal said that the budget was also proof that those in the government “spend no time on planning a course for the progress of the state or for the welfare of its people.” “This reveals a very casual and indifferent approach to the sensitive and serious business of governance and the service of the people. In all my life , I have never read a more non-serious budget. This is an act betrayal of the mandate given by the people,” said the five-time CM.

Addressing a press conference with former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Sukhbir Badal said, “The resource mobilization figures of Rs 9,000 crore show that the government will break the back of Punjabis with a burden of fresh taxes of Rs 9000 crore.” Calling it “a huge fraudulent exercise in fudging of figures” by finance minister Manpreet Badal, Sukhbir said, “It shows the bankruptcy of ideas.”

The two leaders said that that “the budgetary estimates and salaries bill clearly reveal that that this government has no intention or plans to provide any jobs to the youth of Punjab. Thus, their fraud of Ghar Ghar Naukri promise has been thoroughly exposed.” Sukhbir accused Manpreet and Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu of revealing the budget before its presentation to the House while responding to a question during the Question Hour.

“This is a criminal offence and a breach of privilege of the House. Both ministers deserve to be sacked. It has never happened before in the history of the country that the sacred budget is revealed before its presentation to the House,” said Sukhbir. Later, Dhindsa and party MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala moved a privilege motion against the two ministers. Sukhbir said the budget was “an admission that the government has totally backed out of all the promises made by it to the people before the elections.”

“It has stabbed the farmers in the back going back on its promise of of Rs 90,000 crore debt waiver to them. The government blatantly lies about its commitment to the farmers, the one section whom it has stabbed in the back the most on the debt waiver. And it has made no allocation in this budget to help the Mother of Green revolution, the Punjab Agricultural University, “ Sukhbir said, adding, “The government has also betrayed the employees of the state as there is no mention in the budget of the Pay Commission. The government also keeps a criminal silence over DA to the employees.”

“The government is anti-Dalit and the proof of its attitude lies in the fact that while it has kept Rs 2 crore for the Samadhi of late CM Beant Singh, it has not a allocated a penny for Sri Guru Ravi Dass ji’s memorial at Khural Garh (Hoshiarpur) . The SAD BJP government spent Rs 100 crore on the Yadgar,” the former deputy CM added.

