Shift Khalsa University venue, says Dal Khalsa

THE DAL Khalsa has suggested to the management of Khalsa University that the varsity venue, outside the premises of the historic Khalsa College spread across 330 acres in Amritsar, be shifted as a “viable way to end the stalemate.”

In a press note, the Dal Khalsa said, “We hope that people at large, including (Chief Minister) Captain Amarinder Singh, heritage lovers and critics of the management, will have no objections provided the university is set up afresh at an appropriate distance from the existing heritage building of the Khalsa College.”

“The Khalsa College management acted in haste and failed to see the writing on the wall,” said party spokesperson Kanwar Pal Singh.

