Sheikhpura death: Day after, kin agree to cremation

After nearly 10 hours of police persuasion, family members of villager Dharampal Pradhan finally agreed to cremate him at his village, Sheikhpura, in Hisar district, late on Monday evening. Dharampal, who was facing arrest in the DSP Bhagwan Dass suicide case, died under mysterious circumstances on Sunday when a team of Panchkula police had gone to arrest him.

His family members and villagers demanded action against the Panchkula policemen, alleging that he had died due to manhandling by cops. DSP Hansi Narender Singh told The Indian Express that if any of the policemen were found guilty, then action would be taken against them after an inquiry. “We have also shifted Sheikhpura Police Post in-charge Balbir Singh after family members of the deceased alleged that he was misguiding them,” he said.

The police have assured the family members of the victim that the next action would be taken after examination of the post-mortem report. The family members, according to sources, on Monday staged a protest when they came to know that a junior police officer was trying to get their signatures on a paper on which he had mentioned that the death of Dharampal was natural.

