Shahkot bypoll: 233 villages get cheques for development works

Punjab Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on Sunday distributed cheques worth Rs 20 crore to 233 villages of bypoll-bound Shahkot Assembly segment for various development works.

In a function held at the local grain market, the Minister, accompanied by Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjit Singh, MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh, Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, handed over cheques for developmental works to 92 villages of Shahkot block, 83 villages of Lohia block and 58 villages of Mehatpur block.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said that the state government was fully committed to ensure comprehensive development of this Assembly segment. He said that the Punjab Chief Minister has already announced projects worth around Rs 110 crore for this segment during recently held rally at Nakodar. Bajwa said that now the Chief Minister has specially deputed him to distribute these cheques for giving impetus to development of the segment.

The minister said that CM would finalise the name of candidate of the party from this segment soon. In his address, Rana Gurjit Singh said that that the Congress would ensure that Shahkot was developed as a model Assembly segment in the state.

