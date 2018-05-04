Shahkot bypoll: Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia is Congress candidate

Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia

Amid the row over a ‘sting’ video, in which Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia (50) was purportedly seen demanding a ‘share’ from illegal sand miners, the ruling Congress Thursday named him its candidate for Shahkot bypoll, scheduled on May 28.

Sherowalia, a Jat Sikh, is contesting for second time in a row. He had unsuccessfully contested 2017 Assembly elections and lost to Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) Ajit Singh Kohar who passed away in February vacating the seat.

Party sources said the candidature of Sherowalia, a prodigy of former irrigation minister Rana Gurjit Singh, was almost cleared about a fortnight ago, but the sting video delayed the announcement. It is learnt that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh completely backed his candidature after All India Congress Committee President Rahul Gandhi left it on him CM to nominate the candidate. The ticket distribution saw several big contenders, including former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, former finance minister Lal Singh and an aide of Amarinder, Kewal Singh Dhillon. A faction of the party, however, opposed the ticket to Sherowalia.

The Chief Minister has made Rana Gurjit Singh the byelection in-charge. He has also assigned his former political advisor Capt Sandeep Singh Sandhu to manage the party war room in Shahkot. Capt Sandhu has resigned as political advisor to stay put in Shahkot. Sherowalia will take on Kohar’s son and SAD candidate Naib Singh. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is yet to name its candidate. Among 1.72 lakh voters in the constituency, 42 per cent are SCs, including Raisikhs, 25 per cent are Kambojs and 27 per cent Jat Sikhs.

