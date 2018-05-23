Shahkot bypoll: Congress stars yet to hit campaign trail

Congress candidate Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia during his campaign in Shahkot. Congress candidate Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia during his campaign in Shahkot.

EVEN AS the Shahkot bye-election poses a challenge to the Congress – to snatch the pocket borough of SAD – the party’s star campaigners including Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and PPCC president Sunil Jakhar, have not campaigned for the party nominee yet.

Soon after he was named the Congress candidate, Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia had landed in a controversy when the then Mehatpur SHO, Parminder Singh Bajwa, booked him in a case of illegal sand mining. Most of the ministers of the state have campaigned for him in Shahkot post the controversy in a bid to gain Congress victory in the bypoll on May 28. The seat was vacated after the death of SAD MLA Ajit Singh Kohar.

Amarinder, who accompanied him to file his nomination papers on May 10 has stayed away since. He is on holiday in Manali till May 23. Sources close to the CM said he may go to Shahkot on May 26, the final day of the campaign. “Why do we need a General at the forefront in this battle? He has his entire army out,” said a Congress leader, who did not wish to be named.

Navjot Singh Sidhu is yet to go to Shahkot. He was at Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu on Monday. Sources close to him said he may go to Shahkot on May 23 or 24 onwards for three days. “He was needed for the last leg of the campaign.”

Sidhu, one of the most sought-after campaigners, did not participate in the process of filing of papers. Sources close to him said that he had reservations about campaigning for a candidate who was facing allegations of illegal sand mining. However, several party leaders were trying to persuade him, the sources added.

Congress’s state unit chief Sunil Jakhar, too, was not seen in Shahkot after filing of nomination papers His differences with ex-minister Rana Gurjit Singh, who is an election in-charge of his protege Sherowalia, are no secret. “I have made myself available to them. Whenever they need me, they will call me. The campaign is going well,” said Jakhar.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App