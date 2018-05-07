Doubts over SHO’s presence at police station when FIR was filed

Congress candidate Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia during a ‘nukkar’ meeting at Sandhawala village in Shahkot. (Express photo/File) Congress candidate Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia during a ‘nukkar’ meeting at Sandhawala village in Shahkot. (Express photo/File)

Even as two days have passed since an FIR in connection with an illegal mining case was registered against Congress candidate for Shahkot assembly bypoll Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia, the controversy is far from over.

While earlier questions were being raised about the timing of the FIR, which was registered in Mehatpur police station before the break of dawn on May 4 at 4:26 am by SHO Inspector Parminder Singh Bajwa, a news channel on Sunday aired a CCTV footage that purportedly showed the SHO at a hotel in Jalandhar at 12.29 am on May 4 and leaving the place after about three-and-a-half hours later, at 4.05 am. This was 21 minutes before the SHO lodged the FIR at 4:26 am. The Mehatpur police station is at a distance of about 35km from the hotel and it is now being alleged that SHO was not present at the police station when the FIR was registered.

SHO Bajwa could not be contacted as his official phone which was with Sub-Inspector Gurvinder Singh, who said Bajwa was on leave. The SHO’s personal number was unreachable.

SSP, Jalandhar (Rural), Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, when contacted, said IG (Jalandhar Zone) Naunihal Singh is the right person to answer the query. When contacted, Naunihal Singh said he can comment only after investigation is over, though it is a serious allegation. When asked about whether a SHO can leave the police station while the election code is in place, the IG said that he can’t do so.

According to sources, police is also sending this report to the Election Commissioner. Meanwhile, Sherowalia has written a complaint and a two-page application (the copies of both which are available with The Indian Express) to the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, against SHO Bajwa demanding a probe into his activities. He wrote that the SHO’s presence in the hotel at that hour and subsequent registration of the FIR against him has a direct bearing on the electoral situation for the Shahkot assembly byelection. “It is requested that an immediate probe is conducted to verify the truth, as there has been an attempt to malign my image by the concerned police official,” the complaint reads. In the two- page application, he demanded free and impartial inquiry into the allegations of illegal mining levelled against him.

