Shahkot assembly bypoll: Three main contenders hit the campaign trail

Congress candidate Sherowalia addresses a meeting in village Bajwan Kalan of Shahkot on Friday evening. Ex-minister Rana Gurjit Singh is also seen. (Express)

Having filed their nominations, candidates from the ruling Congress, SAD and AAP Friday intensified their campaigning for the bypoll to the Shahkot Assembly seat, which fell vacant following the demise of its five-time MLA Jathedar Ajit Singh Kohar and is due for polling on May 28.

“Our party has four years left in its current tenure and we will bring a sea change here. The constituency, which has seen no development for decades, will see massive development. You have seen SAD MLA (late Ajit Singh Kohar) for 21 years at a stretch here, but can you ask them about a single development project they (SAD) have brought here,” says Congress candidate Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia at most of his meetings. “I am not your MLA, still I got Rs 113 crore sanctioned for development projects for Shahkot, including a government college.”

“Our government has waived hundreds of crores of farm debt in just one year, something they (SAD) could not do in 10 years of its rule,” he says. “I was always among you, despite losing election in 2017.” Without making a direct reference to the FIR lodged against him recently for alleged illegal sand mining, Laddi asks people not to be misguided by false cases.

On Friday, the Congress candidate visited around a dozen of villages of Mehatpur and Shahkot blocks. Congress MLA and former minister Rana Gurjit Singh accompanied him in some villages. SAD candidate Naib Singh Kohar, who is the son of Jathedar Ajit Singh Kohar, has been highlighting the illegal mining FIR against Laddi. “Their real face has been exposed in one year of rule only. Now, you decide your MLA,” he tells people.

AAP candidate NRI Rattan Singh, while terming both Congress and SAD as “bundle of lies”, promises to bring development to the area. “I will bring hospital, schools, college, drinking water, good roads to my constituency, which is lacking in all this,” he says.

