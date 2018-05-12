Shahkot assembly bypoll: SHO who booked Cong nominee held, taken to hospital for ‘psychiatric help’

Inspector Parminder Bajwa (centre) in police custody. (Indian Express) Inspector Parminder Bajwa (centre) in police custody. (Indian Express)

Amid high drama at the district court here Friday, Station House Officer (SHO) Mehatpur, Inspector Parminder Singh Bajwa, who had booked the Congress candidate for the Shahkot Assembly bypoll Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia for illegal mining on May 4, was arrested for assaulting a police officer and obstructing government officials from performing their duty and later sent to judicial custody till May 25.

Later in the evening, Bajwa was shifted to Civil Hospital in Jalandhar from Kapurthala Modern Jail where he was taken from the court. After examination by doctors in the jail, he was recommended for psychiatric treatment and shifted to Jalandhar hospital. Jail sources said he was not in a proper state of mind and needed treatment and counselling.

A few days ago, Bajwa had held a press conference and launched a no-holds-barred attack on CM Captain Amarinder Singh, hurling even personal allegations.

Hours after his arrest on Friday, the Election Commission, on whose orders Bajwa was posted as SHO Mehtapur, replaced him with Hardeep Singh, who is currently posted in Ludhiana Police range. On Friday morning, Bajwa entered the court of District and Session Judge, Sanjiv Kumar Garg, carrying his personal revolver, allegedly after pushing aside ASI Sukhminder Pal Singh, who is deployed in court premises and who stopped him (Bajwa) for frisking before entering the courtroom.

Bajwa had come to the court apparently to inform it that his security had been withdrawn after he booked the Congress MLA and that he feared for his life. Police said he had come to the court after changing his appearance, from a turbaned Sikh to a clean shaven man with a cloth covering his head.

The judge heard Bajwa’s plea and asked him to approach the High Court for technical reasons. After Bajwa came out of the court, he was arrested by a police team led by Navi Baradari Police Station SHO Balbir Singh.

Emerging from the court, Bajwa told mediapersons that he had changed his appearance because he feared for his life, and blamed Punjab Police and the CM. He also raised a question on the security deployed at the court, saying he could manage to enter the courtroom along with his weapon which showed even judges were not safe.

SHO Balbir Singh said Bajwa, after his arrest, was produced in the court of Judge Rahul Kumar and remanded to judicial custody till May 25.

