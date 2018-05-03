Shahkot Assembly bypoll: Election Commission transfers SDM, two SHOs

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab on Wednesday transferred SDM Shahkot and two SHOs who were appointed in the poll-bound constituency in a hurry after the code of conduct had been imposed.

The CEO today cleared the name of Jagjit Singh (2011-batch PCS officer) as new the SDM-cum-Returning Officer of Shahkot. In another order, the CEO also approved the name of Inspector Davinder Singh for the post of SHO Shahkot and Inspector Parminder Singh for the post of SHO Mehatpur.

The SAD, BJP and AAP had opposed the appointment of new SDM and SHOs on the evening of the day when model code of conduct was announced. A complaint had also been made to the Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju in this regard.

