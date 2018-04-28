Shahkot assembly bypoll: Congress big guns crowd list of ticket hopefuls

Election Commission of India. (File) Election Commission of India. (File)

With Election Commission of India announcing Shahkot Assembly bypoll would be held on May 28, a large number of Congress leaders, including heavyweights who bit the dust during Assembly elections, are in a race to get the party ticket from the segment. Shahkot, an Assembly segment in Doaba, vacated after the demise of former Akali minister and sitting MLA Ajit Singh Kohar on February 5, is not only set to witness a fierce battle between rival political parties but also among Congress heavyweights waiting for a bypoll for their political resurrection, having been pushed to the fringes in the 10-month rule of Congress, which won 77 out of the 117 seats in the state.

Former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, who lost from Lehra Gaga seat in Malwa region has been pushed into oblivion. Sources close to her said she has staked a claim on the ticket from Shahkot. Being a known baiter of Chief Minister, she has been obviously not given any role in the government.

Bhattal, when contacted, said she was not in touch with anyone. “If there is any move, I will let everybody know,” she said.

Another former MLA from Barnala, Kewal Singh Dhillon, a confidant of Amarinder, too lost last year’s Assembly election. Sources close to him said he too was in the race. When PPCC president Sunil Kumar Jakhar was elected MP from Gurdaspur, it was learnt that Dhillon was lobbying to be named the PPCC chief till AICC President Rahul Gandhi made it clear that Jakhar would continue on the party post.

Dhillon said he would contest if the party would like him to do so. “I am a loyal soldier of the party. If party wants me to contest, I will.”

Mandi Board chairman Lal Singh, who could not get ticket during last year’s Assembly election as his son Rajinder Singh was also a contender, is also learnt to be eyeing the Shahkot seat. When contacted, he said, “I can fight from anywhere in Punjab, but nobody has spoken to me about it yet.”

Party’s 2017 candidate from the constituency, Hardev Singh Laddi, too is learned to be in the race. Besides, Capt Harmandar Singh, Brij Bhupinder Singh Kang and Dr Navjot Dahiya are also in the race. Jagbir Brar, another leader from Jalandhar (Cantt) who was fielded from Nakodar to adjust Navjot Singh Sidhu’s aide and hockey Olympian Pargat Singh ahead of Assembly elections, is also learned to be a claimant. He had lost from Nakodar.

