Shahkot assembly bypoll: 13 candidates remain in fray

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Varinder Kumar Sharma named all the candidates.(Representational) Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Varinder Kumar Sharma named all the candidates.(Representational)

As many as 13 candidates were in the fray after scrutiny of nomination papers Friday for the Shahkot Assembly constituency by-poll, the polling for which will be on May 28. Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Varinder Kumar Sharma named all the candidates.

They are: Hardev Singh (Congress), Naib Singh (SAD), Rattan Singh (Aam Aadmi Party), Satnam Singh (Bahujan Samaj Party-Ambedkar), Sulakhan Singh (SAD – Amritsar), Parmjot (Democratic Bharatiya Samaj Party) and independents Satpal Singh, Kashmir Singh, Gurmit Singh, MNaib Singh, Manohar Lal, Malkit Singh and Rajesh Kumar were left in fray.

Sharma said the last date for withdrawal of candidature was May 14. Meanwhile, in Shahkot SAD Candidate Naib Singh Kohar filed a complaint with the Returning Officer (RO) and SDM Jagjit Singh demanding that the nomination of the Congress candidate Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia be cancelled as he had allegedly not furnished the details of an FIR against him in the paper. However, the RO said there was no such column in the nomination paper in which FIR details could be mentioned and that a column was there for information only about cases pending in court and conviction in any case.

