Shabana Azmi in Ludhiana: ‘Triple talaq inhumane, should be immediately abolished’

Pitching for abolition of triple talaq, veteran actor Shabana Azmi Saturday said “it is inhumane and violates the basic rights of Muslim women”. “There are no two questions about the abolition of triple talaq. It is completely inhumane. It violates basic rights of every Muslim woman. Even the Quran does not permit triple talaq anywhere. The government should abolish it immediately and protect rights of Muslim women,” said Azmi, who is in Ludhiana for shooting of a film.

Azmi, who recently won the Best Actress award at Houston Film Festival for her Hollywood film The Black Prince, said that women in India still went through “verbal rape” after actual rape, which discouraged them from reporting such incidents. “Verbal rape that happens at police stations and in courts is what women still go through. Not only the police, but her family also questions her clothes and timing of going out. The kind of questions she is asked after rape are torturous and discourages a woman from speaking out,” she said.

Azmi said that in India, children from the beginning were taught in textbooks that place of a woman was in kitchen and that of father in office. “This has to change. Rather we can teach children that both mother/father can be at kitchen/office both,” she said.

