SGPC to file review petition after SC clears Nanak Shah Fakir

The Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee(SGPC) has announced to file a review petition against the orders of Supreme Court giving a green signal to Nanak Shah Fakir.

Releasing a statement on Tuesday, SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said, “SGPC wants a ban on the movie Nanak Shah Fakir. We have already written letters to office of PM and CM to ban the movie. Akal Takht has also ordered to ban the movie. Supreme Court’s decision is not in the right direction. Release of the movie can trigger more resentment among Sikh Sangat. The Supreme Court didn’t listen to SGPC side of story before giving its order and hence we will file a review petition. We have been taking advice from our legal expert and will file a review petition on Wednesday.”

Activists of Dal Khalsa and SYP’s Paramjit Singh Tanda and Paramjit Singh Mand Tuesday protested against the film at Baba Bakala and objected on portraying Sikhs’ first master Guru Nanak Dev and his family members in graphics and human form respectively.

“Whether through computer graphics or light or human form, the producer is striking at the roots of our faith and that is simply intolerable,” said party head H S Cheema.

Both the youth leaders slammed the SGPC for its flip flop stance on the issue. SGPC is in disarray. In total violation of Sikh principles, the SGPC on the instructions of Badal couple gave the film producer a go-ahead to release the film. Now, under pressure from Sikh Sangat, the SGPC has withdrawn its so-called

approval.

