SGPC Board polls: Court notice to MHA, Gurdwara election panel

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court on Friday issued notices to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Gurdwara Election Commission on a petition seeking direction to notify the conduct of elections to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Board under the Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925.

The petition, filed by Ajnala resident Baldev Singh Sirsa, came up for hearing before Justice MMS Bedi on Friday and the court directed the concerned authorities to file their replies by March 31. Sirsa claimed that the Centre was required to notify the election to SGPC Board as the five-year period of the previous Board’s functioning expired on December 16 last year.

In this context, the petitioner, who claimed himself to be an eligible voter, has filed the representation to the authorities on January 10. But, fresh election to the Board has not been notified by the central government till date nor have the authorities given any plausible reason for their inaction to the petitioner, the court was informed.