SFI members stage protest, want Chandigarh international airport to be named after Bhagat Singh

Demanding that the name of the international airport be changed to Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport Chandigarh, the Student Federation of India (SFI) today held a protest here. Police used water cannons on the protesters who were marching towards Haryana Vidhan Sabha, near Housing Board light point, leaving one of the agitators injured. One of the members of SFI, Naresh Kumar, was injured when the police personnel of Chandigarh and Haryana police used water cannons and mild lathi-charge for dispersing more than 250 members of SFI. The injured Naresh was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6.

More than 500 police personnel of the Chandigarh and Haryana police were deployed for preventing the entry of protesters. The protesters had assembled near the Sector 7 roundabout and were stopped at the road separating Sector 7 and Sector 18.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal has also called upon the government of India to immediately name the Chandigarh International Airport as Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport Chandigarh.

“This matter has been lingering on for the last many years without any valid reason and now when the nation pays homage to the iconic revolutionary hero of the national freedom struggle along with his associates, Sukhdev and Rajguru, on their 86th martyrdom anniversary on March 23, 2017, the government should put this matter to rest by announcing its decision to this effect,” Bansal said. He further added that this would be an appropriate way for the nation to pay homage to Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Any ceremony bereft of an announcement to this effect will just sound hollow, Bansal said. The undue delay in doing so reflects poorly on us, Bansal added.

