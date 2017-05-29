Sexual harassment case: Panjab University faculty member removed from service on campus

A number of complaints were received against the faculty member. A number of complaints were received against the faculty member.

Deciding to implement the recommendation made by the Panjab University Committee Against Sexual Harassment (PUCASH), the University Syndicate at its meeting on Sunday resolved to dispense with the services of the faculty member against whom allegations of sexual harassment were levelled in a complaint submitted to the Vice Chancellor. The Committee, in its report, had recommended major penalty against the faculty member in the sexual harassment case. The Syndicate decided to remove the faculty member from service on the campus, but he would be having the option to seek employment in any other institution.

A number of complaints were received against the faculty member. The Committee had indicted the faculty member after taking note of complaints. Meanwhile, with regard to the sexual harassment complaint against the PU Vice Chancellor, the Registrar has been asked to take clearance from the Chancellor of the University and Ministry of Human Resource Development. Registrar has been asked to write the Chancellor for a final decision regarding investigation of the complaint.

The Syndicate had set up a special committee to investigate the complaint, but there was also demand that the investigation in this case should be done by the Committee Against Sexual Harassment. The Syndicate has constituted a six-member sub-committee to look into the issue of making PU vehicle-free.

