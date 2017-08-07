Sex education should be made mandatory for minors: Victim

“SEX EDUCATION should be made mandatory for children from Class V,” said a victim, who was sodomised by an NGO director, Zulfikar Khan. Khan was convicted in December 2016. Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, the victim said, “I was very young, around 14 years old when I was victimised. Zulfikar Khan was like father to us. Since I had no awareness about sex education, I did not know what was happening to me.” “Had we been aware of POCSO, then the incident would have not happened or we would have reported that to the authorities concerned at an earlier stage,” he added.

The victim was sodomised along two others by Khan, who was director of NGO Theatre Age. When the incident came to light, the victim had told the police that the accused had been sodomising them since 2006 when they were minor. When they grew up, they realised something wrong was happening to them, and they complained to the police with pictures of the crime scene as proof. The accused was arrested in July 2015 after two youths accused him of sodomy. Khan is married and has a 14-year-old son.

