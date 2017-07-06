Seventh Pay Commission: PGI faculty threatens protest over pay scale delay

The hospital administration is yet to finalise the pay scales and allowances for the PGI faculty. The hospital administration is yet to finalise the pay scales and allowances for the PGI faculty.

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Faculty Association on Wednesday threatened to resort to agitation over delay in pay scales and allowances as per the Seventh Pay Commission. The hospital administration is yet to finalise the pay scales and allowances for the PGI faculty.

A statement issued by the PGI Faculty Association on Wednesday said the pay scales and allowances have not been finalised yet. “The lack of finalisation of revised pay and allowances is creating lot of frustration and anguish among the faculty members and they are feeling agitated and neglected,” said Dr Manish Rathi, general secretary, PGI faculty association. He added that several meetings of association representatives were held with the PGI administration.

The statement also said the faculty association has sent a representation to PGI Director and Union Health Minister requesting them to pursue the matter on priority. “They have also demanded that a meeting of faculty representatives be fixed with central ministry officials for this purpose,” it said.

