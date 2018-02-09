Seven-year-old girl succumbs to dengue and typhoid at Chandigarh PGI

PGIMER Chandigarh PGIMER Chandigarh

A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD girl from Chandigarh, who tested positive for dengue and typhoid, died at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) two weeks ago, the institute data has revealed. The Chandigarh health department, which has been silent on this death so far, maintained that there was no dengue-related death in the city this year.

PGI sources told Chandigarh Newsline on Thursday that the girl, a resident of Chandigarh’s Faida village, died on January 25, the same day after she was referred by the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. She was suffering from fever.

A senior official said the girl was first admitted to a private hospital and then to GMCH for a brief period. “She was diagnosed with typhoid for which she was admitted to a private and government hospital. It was later found that she had tested positive for dengue as well,” said a senior health official.

Sources in the Chandigarh health department said health teams were also sent to the girl’s house to provide medicines to members of her family as a precautionary measure. PGI, according to health officials, said typhoid was the cause of the girl’s death.

Chandigarh’s Anti-Malaria Officer Dr Gaurav Aggarwal confirmed, “The girl died at the hospital and she had tested positive for both dengue and typhoid.” He added, “The exact cause of the death needs to be investigated as she was suffering from two diseases.”

This year, a few cases of dengue have already been reported in the city. While the health department says there are only two cases of dengue, PGI records revealed that four persons, including a seven-year-old girl with Chandigarh address, tested positive for the disease in January.

According to health records, the number of dengue cases in Chandigarh was 1,096 in 2017, but no one succumbed to the disease. Also, 56 cases of chikungunya were detected in the city last year. This year, according to PGI records, one woman, with a Chandigarh address, has tested positive for chikungunya.

The Chandigarh health department has already announced that it would start taking preventive measures in advance this year so that the number of vector-borne cases is contained.

