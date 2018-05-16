Services at post offices in Chandigarh resume after three days

Online real time exchange of all transactions, including mails, will help in better accuracy and speed of operations, the official said. There are as many as 9,24,681 accounts in the Chandigarh division. Online real time exchange of all transactions, including mails, will help in better accuracy and speed of operations, the official said. There are as many as 9,24,681 accounts in the Chandigarh division.

AFTER STAYING nonoperational for three days, the services at post offices in the city resumed here on Tuesday. The services were suspended from May 12 to 14 as the software was being upgraded by the authorities which would enable consumers to avail facilities online. However, the work of distribution of mails had not stopped and remained functional.

The senior superintendent of post offices, Rippan Dullet, told Chandigarh Newsline that all the services became normal from Tuesday and a few systems at certain post offices which were not working would resume from Wednesday.

The Chandigarh division caters to 90 post offices in Chandigarh, Ropar, Nangal, Derabassi and other nearby areas. There are 58 post offices in Chandigarh city.

An official said that the system was being upgraded to CSI- Core system integrator. The system would help people in making online payments, withdrawals or even tracking their registries online.

Online real time exchange of all transactions, including mails, will help in better accuracy and speed of operations, the official said. There are as many as 9,24,681 accounts in the Chandigarh division.

