Send suggestions by email, says Mohali’s first woman DC

The new Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gurpreet Kaur Sapra joined as the new Deputy Commissioner (DC) on Tuesday. She is the first woman DC of the district. After assuming charge, Sapra asked the officials to make themselves accessible to the people. She also urged people to send their grievances on an email which she will personally review.

Sapra, while interacting with the media, said a special email has been created for the purpose for seeking suggestions and feedback, which people can send on reachdcsasnagar@gmail.com. Besides this, any resident can register any kind of complaint at dc.sasnagar.punjab@gmail.com.

Sapra said that the responsibility of officers will be fixed in the district and negligent officers will not be exempted. She said that works related to Sewa Kendras will be given priority and timely resolutions will be provided. Besides this, working procedure in all tehsil offices will be improved. She said responding to the public demand, proper signboards will be installed at various entry points of the District Administrative Complex, so that they can get familiar with the various offices in the complex and get easy directions to the requisite offices.

