Selvel toilet scam: Court adjourns hearing to March 30

CBI SPECIAL Judge Shashi Bala Chauhan Saturday adjourned hearing on the toilet scam pertaining to the municipal corporation (MC) in which the exchequer had incurred losses worth Rs 13.66 crore to April 11 at district courts, Sector 43 on Saturday.

The prime accused in the case, Jimmy Subawalla, director of Selvel Media Services and Ramesh Chander Diwan, former superintending engineer, had filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking quashing of FIR registered against them. The high court had put a stay on the proceedings of the trial court. The matter is slated to come up for hearing in the high court on March 30.

The investigating agency had booked Ramesh Chander Diwan, former superintending engineer, Jimmy Subawalla, director of Selvel Media Services, Bishwadeep Dutta, general manager of Selvel Media Services, Mysa Ganesh, director Outdoor Communication, Selvel Media Services and Outdoor Communication. The CBI had alleged that the nature of the tender had been changed from a revenue-generating contract to an expenditure-incurring contract.

In the chargesheet submitted by the CBI on October 1, 2016 it had booked all accused under Sections 13 (2) read with 13 (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The trial court is yet to frame charges in the case.

The toilet scam pertains to the operation and maintenance of 86 public toilets between 2006 and 2014.