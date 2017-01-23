Seizure of 160 kg gold: Police identify gold owners but yet to question them

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

FIVE DAYS after recovering 160 kgs of raw gold which has been the biggest seizure since the elections were announced in the state on January 4, the police have identified the owners of the gold but failed to question them. The police have summoned three persons but they are yet to join the investigation. “The three accused — Rakesh Kumar, Vijay Kumar and Surjit Singh — told us that the gold belongs to Prabhat Chowdhary, Moti Lal and Gautam. They all have stakes in Hamirpur-based AJ Gold refinery firm, but they have not joined the investigation,” the investigating officer (IO) of the case, Inspector Pawan Kumar, told Chandigarh Newsline.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The IO said that he spoke to Gautam Kumar and asked him to join the investigation two days ago but he did not turn up. He said that they would now raid the premises of the accused. The IO said that whenever any firm or any person brings the gold, they have to give income tax after filling out a form but the accused did not have any valid document. In such cases, the income tax department can impose a penalty of up to 50 per cent on the total value of the gold.

After the recovery of the gold, the police said that the three accused belonged to AJ Gold firm in Himachal Pradesh but then two days after the recovery, the police named three unidentified persons in the FIR which was registered against the three accused under sections 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code at Sohana police station.