Security guard run over by car in Mohali

A man employed as a security guard with a private agency was killed in a hit-and-run incident near the Chandigarh Group of Colleges in Landran Sunday. Gurdas Singh, 52, was returning home on his bicycle after finishing his shift when an unidentified car hit him from behind and sped away, leaving him badly injured on Banur-Landran road. Police booked the unidentified car driver on charges of rash driving and death due to negligence.

The deceased hailed from Dholak Majra village in Ropar district. He was working as a security guard with a private security agency. The accident took place at around 6.30 am Sunday when Gurdas Singh was returning to his rented accommodation in Landran village. Sohana SHO Manjeet Singh said Gurdas Singh suffered head injuries.

He added that passersby told the police that the car was going at high speed and the impact of the collision was such that Gurdas Singh was tossed in the air. The SHO said people who gathered at the accident spot called the police control room and the ambulance. “They took him to civil hospital in Phase VI where the doctors declared Gurdas Singh brought dead. We have been told the number of the car. A probe is on,” he added.

